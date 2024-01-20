Nordic Waste faces criticism over bankruptcy scandal

By Euronews

There are concerns the bankruptcy could cost Danish taxpayers some €27 million.

The Danish company Nordic Waste has triggered a political scandal by filing for bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy of the company - which deals with the reprocessing of contaminated soil - could cost taxpayers €27 million.

After they post their bankruptcy filing, the Danish state will likely have to pay for the clean-up work required after a mega landslide at a reprocessing plant for contaminated soil.

At the beginning of the week, the Ministry of the Environment issued interim injunctions against Nordic Waste. After that ruling, the company declared bankruptcy.

Both Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke and Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard reacted sharply, with ministers emphasising that the government would do everything in its power to make Nordic Waste pay for the clean-up work.

"We will use all legal means to ensure that the financial responsibility lies where it belongs, namely with the polluter," emphasised Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke.

Nordic Waste is backed by the sixth richest man in Denmark, the multimillionaire Torben Østergaard-Nielsen.

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard appealed to multimillionaire Østergaard-Nielsen’s sense of responsibility.

"I am currently reading Pippi Longstocking to my two daughters before they go to bed. Pippi has a very good saying: "If you are very, very strong," and it has to be said that Denmark's sixth richest man is, "then you also have a great responsibility to be very, very good. And that's something we're missing in this case,” Hummelgaard said.