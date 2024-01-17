By Euronews

The European Parliament approved a directive aimed at improving product labeling and banning the use of misleading environmental claims.

The new legislation, backed by 593 votes, with 21 against and 14 abstentions, is designed to shield consumers from deceptive marketing strategies and help them to make more informed purchasing decisions.

"To achieve this, a number of problematic marketing habits related to greenwashing and the early obsolescence of goods will be added to the EU list of banned commercial practices." a statement by the EP said.

