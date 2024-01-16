Zelenskyy takes centre stage in Davos as he tries to rally support

By Euronews with AP

The Ukrainian president will be attending the annual WEF for the first time in person since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is headlining a frenzied first full day of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

Top officials from the EU, US, China and the Middle East will also take centre stage.

Zelenskyy will try to keep his country's long and largely stalemated defence against Russia on the minds of political leaders.

His efforts come as Israel's war with Hamas, which passed the 100-day mark, has siphoned off much of the world's attention and sparked concerns about a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Zelenskyy, once reticent about leaving his war-torn country, has recently gone on a whirlwind tour to try to rally support for Ukraine's cause against Russia.

He is facing donor fatigue in the West and concerns that former US President Donald Trump - who touted having good relations with Putin - might return to the White House next year.

On Monday, Zelenskyy visited Switzerland's capital Bern, where President Viola Amherd said her country would host a global peace summit that aims to help bring an end to Ukraine's war with Russia.

Amherd said they had agreed to examine the details of the next steps in-depth, with teams from the two countries beginning preparations as early as Tuesday.

"We want a broad-based summit with as many countries as possible taking part so that we can be successful," she said.

No details were provided about when or how the summit would take place, and Russia has not been involved in the process.

Neutral Switzerland has previously acted as a broker to resolve conflicts.

Following his meeting with Amherd, Zelenskyy then traveled to Davos, for his first in-person attendance at the World Economic Forum.

He hopes to use the high visibility of the event to showcase Ukraine's pressing needs.

Ukrainian allies will be lining up for a morning, invitation-only "CEOs for Ukraine" session, which will precede Zelenksyy's afternoon speech.

The corporate chiefs will hear “what kind of immediate assistance is needed” and lay out how private and public sectors can help Ukraine rebuild one day, forum organizers say.

The session will draw NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and US envoy for Ukraine's economic recovery, Penny Pritzker, among others.

Later Tuesday, leaders of some of Ukraine’s key European allies - Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot and Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno - will participate in a session on the “horizons” for Ukraine.