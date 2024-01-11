By Euronews with Associated Press

A new resolution demands Houthis stop their attacks immediately, saying they impede global commerce, undermine shipping freedoms and regional peace and security.

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a new resolution condemning Houthi rebel attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

The attacks began on 19 November, when the car transporter Galaxy Leader was attacked and hijacked, with 25 crew members on board.

The UN says the attacks must stop immediately, as they impede global commerce, undermine shipping freedoms and regional peace and security. The resolution also demands the immediate release of the the Galaxy Leader and its crew.

Diplomats called for caution and restraint to avoid further escalation of the situation in the Red Sea and the broader region.

Three amendments were made to the draft, all from Russia. They included the mention of the Gaza conflict as a contributing factor to regional tensions.

The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, none against, and four abstentions by Algeria, China, Mozambique, and Russia.

Since its first attack in early November, Houthi rebels in Yemen - a majority-shia Islam group militarily supported by Iran - have been attacking merchant ships in the Red Sea for nearly two months now.

In a televised announcement, they vowed to join the Israel-Hamas war and protect Palestinians, targeting all vessels bound for Israel.

The attacks have practically opened another front for Israel to the south, as the country already faces shelling from its north border with Lebanon by Hezbollah.