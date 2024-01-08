The latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that the war in Gaza will continue until Israel reaches "all its objectives" including the elimination of Hamas and the return of all Israeli hostages.

"Victory will only be achieved if we complete our goal and when we will bring back the security to the people of the north and south as one," he said during an Israeli war cabinet meeting.

He also threatened the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group, saying it should "learn what Hamas already learned in the previous months."

"No terrorist is immune, and we are determined to defend our citizens and to return the people of the north to their homes safely," he said.

Hezbollah strike hits Israeli control base

The Israeli military has acknowledged that a sensitive air traffic control base in northern Israel was hit by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah a day earlier.

The base is located on Mount Meron, near the border with Lebanon.

The army gave no details on the extent of damage from Saturday's barrage and said Israeli air defences were not affected because backup systems are in place.

Chief spokesman Daniel Hagari said the incident is being investigated to prevent similar attacks.

Hagari also added Israel attacked Hezbollah military targets on Saturday, killing seven militants.

The attack was one of the most serious by Hezbollah in the months of fighting which has now entered its fourth month.

Hezbollah described its rocket barrage as an “initial response” to the targeted killing of a top Hamas leader in a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut last week, which is presumed to have been carried out by Israel.

Toddler killed during attack on Israeli checkpoint

A Palestinian toddler was killed by mistake after Israeli police opened fire at a pair of suspected attackers at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank.

The girl, who was reported to be 3 or 4 years old, was travelling in the vehicle adjacent to the suspected attacker's white van, according to police and medical officials.

The two suspects were also shot, while a young police officer was lightly hurt.

The conditions of the suspected attackers were not immediately known.

Police said the ramming took place near the Palestinian village of Biddu, just northwest of Jerusalem.

The Sunday evening incident came hours after nine people were killed in other unrest in the occupied territory.

Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza Strip

The Israeli military signalled that it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza, saying it had completely dismantled Hamas’ military infrastructure there.

The military did not address troop deployments in northern Gaza going forward.

Its spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said late Saturday that forces would "continue to deepen the achievement" there, strengthen defences along the Israel-Gaza border fence and focus on the central and southern parts of the territory.

The military released a video on Sunday of what they say are soldiers operating in the Daraj Tuffah area in the northern Gaza Strip.

They said that "the troops located a Hamas strategic tunnel shaft, leading to a 100-meter-long tunnel, in which a weapons production site was located".