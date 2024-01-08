Antony Blinken: 'This conflict could easily metastasize'

US and EU diplomatics are continuing their efforts in the Middle East to keep the Israel - Hamas war from spreading.

On another urgent diplomatic mission to the Middle East, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Arab partners on Sunday to press for their help in tamping down resurgent fears that Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza could spread.

In discussions in Doha with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Blinken spoke of the need for Israel to adjust its military operations to reduce civilian casualties.

He also stressed the importance of preparing detailed plans for the post-conflict future of the Palestinian territory, which has been decimated by Israeli bombardments.

“This is a conflict that could easily metastasize, causing even more insecurity and even more suffering," Blinken told reporters during a joint news conference with Sheikh Mohammed.

“So from day one, among other priorities, we have been intensely focused on working to prevent the conflict from spreading."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Evelyn Hockstein/AP

Addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, Blinken said his priority was to prevent the conflict from spreading and to boost the amount of humanitarian aid reaching Gaza.

"Too many Palestinian civilians are suffering from insufficient access to food, water, medicine, to other essential supplies. Children, most of all."

The mission, which will also take him to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank and Egypt before he returns to Washington, is Blinken’s fourth to the region since the war began.

German Foreign Minister holds talks in Israel

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and her Israeli counterpart Israel Katz, where she affirmed the country's right to defend itself with the need to protect Palestinian civilians.

"For it is becoming increasingly clear that the Israeli army must do more to protect civilians in Gaza. It must find ways to fight Hamas without harming so many Palestinian lives."

Katz thanked her for Germany's support for Israel and its commitment to the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Relatives of hostages who are still being held in the Gaza Strip also took part in the meeting.

EU Foreign Policy Chief in Saudi Arabia

After holding talks in Lebanon on Friday, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell travelled to Saudi Arabia for two-day discussions regarding the Middle East conflict.

He said his aim was a "substantive discussion of how we can build a joint European Union-Arab initiative to concrete steps that could galvanize a serious international peace effort".