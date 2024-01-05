EU leaders pay final tribute to Jacques Delors

European leaders joined French President Emmanuel Macron in a final tribute to a towering figure in European politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

French President Emmanuel Macron led a solemn tribute to Jacques Delors in Paris during a state funeral on Friday, stating the legendary former president of the European Commission "reconciled Europe with its future".

A longtime player on the French left, Delors was a key figure in the creation of the single market, the Euro, and the development of the EU towards the form it takes today. He died at 98 on December 27th at his home in Paris.

"Jacques Delors never tired of exploring, scouting out alternatives and building bridges, always working towards that unchanging horizon that mattered to him above all else: human dignity," President Macron said during the speech. "His path has not been interrupted; he has passed the baton to us."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament speaker Roberta Metsola were among the officials who attended the funeral. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban were also present.

After President Macron's speech, there was a minute's silence. The Republican Guard orchestra then played the European anthem, the Ode to Joy.

A giant in European politics

Delors was born in Paris on July 20th 1925 into a Catholic family. A French socialist and an admirer of left-wing politician Pierre Mendes France, he joined France's Socialist Party in 1974 at the age of 49 in the hopes of "being useful."

Delors held the presidency of the European Commission for three terms between 1985 and 1995, the longest term to date.

A believer in post-war integration, Delors was the driving force behind setting up the Economic and Monetary Union, expanding the borders of the EU, and signing the Schengen agreements. He was also responsible for launching the Erasmus student exchange program and reforming the Common Agricultural Policy.