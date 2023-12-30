Travellers have been stranded in Paris and London due to train cancellations as swathes of Europe are hit with flood warnings.

Eurostar services to and from London were cancelled on Saturday after a tunnel under the River Thames flooded due to heavy rain.

Festive travel plans have been disrupted on what is one of the busiest periods of the year.

Hundreds of travellers trying to get across the English Channel were stranded at London’s St. Pancras International station and the Gare du Nord station in Paris.

Eurostar, which runs services from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, said it would be running no high-speed train services throughout Saturday because of the flooding.

The UK has been battered by strong, gusty winds and heavy rain brought by Storm Gerrit throughout the festive period.

Further travel disruption is predicted during the last weekend of the year.

The UK's weather forecaster, the Met Office, said more high winds and rain are expected to hit London and southern England on Saturday.

Gusts of up to 80kph are set to batter the country, with the strongest winds likely near coastal areas.

Elsewhere in Europe is braced for flooding

In Germany, heavy rainfall is forecast to continue, while the nation is already affected by flooding.

Much of Germany has been hit by severe rain since Christmas Day. Some rivers have burst their banks - and others are at risk of doing so.

The country's DWD weather service said that some 40mm of rain could fall within 24 hours, particularly in the Harz Mountains in central Germany, alongside several areas in the western state of North-Rhine Westphalia.

Meanwhile, countries in the north and east of the continent have been given severe weather warnings.

In the Netherlands, Hungary and Lithuania, residents have had their daily lives affected.

Flood barriers have been erected at numerous locations along the Dutch river Ijssel and the Danube that runs through Budapest, Hungary's capital, is at its highest level for a decade.

In Lithuania, floodwaters in the west are also expected to rise to concerning levels, according to local meteorologists.