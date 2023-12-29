Poland reports unidentified object entering airspace from Ukraine

By Euronews with AP

In a fresh headache for newly-elected Donald Tusk, troops have been mobilised to try to identify and find the mysterious object.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poland’s armed forces have said an unknown airborne object entered the country's airspace from the direction of Ukraine - and subsequently vanished off tracking radars.

Operational Command of the Armed Forces said on X that the mysterious object was detected by Poland's air defence radars from the moment it crossed the border.

That's until the signal disappeared.

It said troops have been mobilised to identify and find the object.

In response, Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened a meeting with the defence minister, military commanders and heads of national security bodies, followed by a meeting of the National Security Bureau.

There were no immediate reports of any explosion or casualties.

Governor of Lublin province in eastern Poland, Krzysztof Komorski, told the Onet news portal that the unidentified object appeared on radars near the town of Hrubieszow, where a border crossing with Ukraine is located.

Komorski said he had no information indicating it had landed anywhere in Lublin province.

Poland's border with Ukraine is also the European Union and NATO border with Ukraine.

Security concerns have risen on Poland's eastern frontier, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

This is not the first time an unauthorised object has entered Poland's airspace from the direction of Ukraine.

In November 2022, two men were killed when a missile struck the village of Przewodow, a few kilometres from the border.

Western officials said they believed a Ukrainian air defence missile went astray.