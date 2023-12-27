MMA, pandas, and sustainability: the best of Qatar 365 in 2023

Qatar 365 treats you with some of the most iconic moments of 2023: extreme sports like sand dune cycling and mixed martial arts, behind the scenes view of Qatar museum’s restoration efforts, and privileged moments with Chinese giant pandas and wild oryxes.

The Qatar 365 team assembled a bouquet of the best moments of 2023.

Qatar’s love for sports continued well after the final whistle blew at FIFA World Cup 2022. Laila Humairah and Aadel Haleem hit the streets of Doha to cover various activities.

During the Qatar Open, Aadel met with world-class tennis player Mubaraka Al-Naimi from Qatar.

Laila was introduced to the traditional art of Taekwondo. Laila is always up for a challenge and tested her punching skills with success.

Aadel met with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and was one of only a few invited to attend a mixed martial arts (MMA) master class with the star.

Laila cheered on the participants, who pushed through sweat and adrenaline as she covered a very challenging endurance cycling race through the desert sand dunes.

2023 was generous, with Qatar 365 offering privileged moments with some of nature’s wonders. Aadel had the chance to see wild Arabian oryxes. Qatar’s iconic animal was once on the verge of extinction. Laila got up close to Suhail and Thuraya, the two giant pandas gifted to Qatar by China.

Qatar 365 was granted special access to go behind the scenes at the Museum of Islamic Art and see how ancient artefacts are restored before being publicly displayed in the galleries.

Subcultures were also on the menu, as Aadel discovered when he spent time at a unique event called Geekend. The biannual gathering allows gamers, anime lovers and cosplayers to geek out all under one roof.