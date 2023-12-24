By AP

Thousands attended a rally at Habima Square in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest against the Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands attended a rally at Habima Square in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest against the Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Chanting and singing songs of "We won't stop", and calling for "elections now.", demanding government action to bring the hostages home.

During the event, Sigalit Hilel, whose son was killed in the 7 October attack by Hamas, told the crowd "in what country does a mother look for her son in horror videos and pray that he was kidnapped by a murderous terrorist organisation."

Combat officer Lior Sela also spoke at the rally, saying, "as soon as I'm released (from the army), I'm going to sue those responsible for this huge failure."

Israel pressed its Gaza offensive Saturday, as Israel Defense Forces released footage showing what they say is an air strike targetting a Hamas official being transported via car in the Gaza Strip. With Hamas authorities reporting heavy shelling in several cities hours after world powers demanded more aid be allowed into the besieged Palestinian territory.

With 1.9 million Gazans displaced, according to UN figures, out of a population of 2.4 million, many have been forced into crowded shelters or tents, struggling to find food, fuel, water and medical care.

Israel declared war after Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking some 240 hostages.

More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s war to destroy Hamas and more than 53,000 have been wounded, according to health officials in Gaza, a besieged territory ruled by the Islamic militant group for the past 16 years.

Despite mounting international calls for a cease-fire, Israel has vowed to keep up the fight until Hamas is destroyed and removed from power in Gaza and the remaining hostages are freed.