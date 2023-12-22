More than 300 people arrested in Turkey for alleged links to ISIS

By Euronews with AFP

The country's Defence Minister announced some 304 people were arrested during the “Hero-34” operation across 32 cities.

Turkish police have arrested more than 300 people for suspected links to the Islamic State (ISIS) militant group during a sweeping raid in 32 cities, the Turkish Interior Minister has announced.

“304 individuals were arrested during the “Hero-34” operation carried out simultaneously in 32 cities against the terrorist organisation "Daesh”, Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X - formerly Twitter.

‘Daesh’ refers to the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State organisation.

Istanbul and the capital, Ankara, were among the 32 localities where the police operation was carried out.

Some 86 people were arrested in the city of Istanbul alone, Yerlikaya said.

Turkey was the scene of numerous attacks between 2015 and 2017 - some of which were attributed to Islamic State.

In January 2017, an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul, claimed by ISIS, left 39 dead, while 109 people were killed in October 2015 in another attack attributed to the jihadist group in front of Ankara central station.