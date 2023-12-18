By Euronews, AFP

Copenhagen announced on Monday that it will join Stockholm in donating tanks to Kyiv as the country continues battling the Russian invasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Danish government announced on Monday that the country will join Sweden’s donation of CV90 light tanks to Ukraine for a total amount of 241 million euros - the equivalent of 1.8 billion Danish crowns.

“The government, together with the Swedish government, has decided to co-finance the already ongoing donation of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles as well as the production of additional tanks,” the Danish Ministry of Defence wrote in a news release.

The donation package will include spare parts and ammunition and will include an agreement for Sweden and Denmark to take care of post-delivery maintenance.

The announcement is yet more good news coming from Copenhagen for Kyiv. Last week, the Danish government announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth nearly one billion euros, only a day after Nordic leaders met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The donation comes at a time when Ukraine needs as much help as it can get, as further crucial aid from the US appears temporarily blocked in Congress by Republicans and a new EU aid package worth 50 billion euros was blocked by Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban last week.