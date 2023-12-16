Dutch school phone ban to come into force next month

By Eloise Hardy with Euronews

From next month, secondary school pupils in the Netherlands will no longer be able to use their phones in the classroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ban, which comes into force January 2024, will not only prohibit mobile phones, but also iPads, smartwatches and similar devices.

The government, which announced the change back in July, cites distracted pupils and low educational performance as reasons for the ban.

Aside from the government decision, some schools had already independently imposed rules for pupils to put their phones in lockers for the duration of the school day.

Other countries are proposing similar legislation. The incoming ban in the Netherlands comes at the same time as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has proposed banning social media for under 16s.