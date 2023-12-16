EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Dutch school phone ban to come into force next month

Students use their phone in class, 13 March 2014
Students use their phone in class, 13 March 2014 Copyright Gary Cosby Jr./AP
By Eloise Hardy with Euronews
From next month, secondary school pupils in the Netherlands will no longer be able to use their phones in the classroom.

The ban, which comes into force January 2024, will not only prohibit mobile phones, but also iPads, smartwatches and similar devices. 

The government, which announced the change back in July, cites distracted pupils and low educational performance as reasons for the ban.

Aside from the government decision, some schools had already independently imposed rules for pupils to put their phones in lockers for the duration of the school day.

Other countries are proposing similar legislation. The incoming ban in the Netherlands comes at the same time as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has proposed banning social media for under 16s.

