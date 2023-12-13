Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meets Nordic leaders in Oslo

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's surprise visit to Norway, hosted by Prime Minister Støre, focuses on 'safeguarding' Ukraine and Norway's freedom.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has urged European allies to release finanial and military aid for his country.

Speaking to journalists in the Norwegian capital on Wednesday, Zelenskyy urged European countries to continue their aid at a time when Hungary has been blocking its release.

“Of course, we cannot win without help,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference after a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. “But we can’t lose because the only thing we have is our country.”

In the United States as well as within the European Union, the payment of tens of billions of dollars for the benefit of Ukraine is currently hampered by internal divisions.

The military counter-offensive launched in June by the Ukrainian army has not brought the hoped-for results, and Zelenskyy is seeking to re-energise his allies among whom divisions are appearing.

Arriving in Oslo early in the morning, Zelenskyy will meet with the leaders of the five Nordic countries - Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland.

“We will discuss strengthening military, political and economic cooperation, as well as our common future in Europe,” Zelenskyy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In an open letter published in the Financial Times, the five Nordic leaders argued that "Ukraine can only defend itself against Russia with words" and that "war is not won without weapons."

“Now is not the time to weaken,” they said.