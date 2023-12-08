By Euronews with Agencies

Moscow launched deadly strikes at Kyiv, Kherson and Kharkiv, while Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the prospect of peace talks on Ukraine's terms was "totally unrealistic."

Ukraine's capital was in the firing line once again overnight on Thursday for the first time in over two months, as Russia once again turned its head toward Kyiv - launching deadly missile attacks that left two dead.

The strikes targeted civilian infrastructure and damaged residential buildings - leaving many without power.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Sergei Popko, said it had been 79 days since Russia launched cruise missiles against the Ukrainian capital.

Elsewhere, residential areas of Kherson right bank settlements also reported heavy shelling from Russian forces, leaving six people wounded. Reports suggest Moscow had fired over 400 shells at the area in just one day.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Chmygal said that one person had been killed after a rocket attack in the Kharkiv region. Three others were injured and residential buildings were damaged. The strike also damaged a power substation, leaving hundreds without power.

"When I ran along the glass, calling for my cat, I thought she had died here. I was so happy that she came later. Thank God we are alive. I thought it was the end," said Kharkiv resident Iryna Hrekova.

The strikes come as Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, during a recorded audio conversation, told a journalist that peace talks on Kyiv's terms were "totally unrealistic."

Ukraine's Defence Ministry said that, in total, Russia carried out 30 group strikes with precision weapons and drones this week.