Israel closes in on Hamas tunnels In Gaza City

By Sasha Vakulina
Sasha Vakulina explains the latest developments in the ground offensive.

Israeli ground forces were battling Hamas fighters deep inside Gaza’s largest city, Israel has said. The push signals a major new stage in the month-old conflict, and its leaders foresee controlling the enclave's security after the war.

The push into Gaza City guarantees that the already staggering death toll will rise further, while comments from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about controlling Gaza’s security for “an indefinite period” pointed to the uncertain endgame of a war that Israel says will be long and difficult.

Israeli ground troops have battled Palestinian militants inside Gaza for over a week, cutting the territory in half and encircling Gaza City.

Watch Sasha Vakulina’s analysis of the latest developments in the video player above.

