WATCH: Israeli soldiers fire artillery into Gaza

By Euronews with AP & AFP
One month after the 7 October Hamas militant group attack on Israel, the IDF responded with continuous heavy shelling into the Gaza Strip, home to 2.5 million Palestinians.

The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000 people, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday after nearly one month of bombardment by Israel whose offensive against Palestinian militants showed signs of intensifying.

This comes as Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Monday that he was open to "little pauses" in the fighting to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza or the release of some of the more than 240 hostages seized by Hamas. 

However, he ruled out any general cease-fire without the release of all the hostages.

