Israel-Hamas war in maps: Israeli forces advance in to Beit Hanoun

The aim of the Israeli forces might be to cut off Gaza City from the south, by threatening Salah Ad Deen Road, the main transport artery that runs the length of the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest assessment by the Institute for the Study of War and the Critical Threats project, as of 31 October, Israeli forces advanced into Beit Hanoun in the northeastern Gaza Strip to conduct clearing operations and extended their positions along the coastal line in the northwestern Gaza Strip.

Reuters says that the slow-going attack from the north is aimed at securing Israeli forces’ flanks.

Palestinian militias claimed to have engaged Israeli forces moving westward south of Gaza City. The aim here might be to cut off the city from the south, by threatening Salah Ad Deen Road, the main transport artery that runs the length of the Gaza Strip.

Cutting it off would effectively split Gaza in two and isolate Gaza City from the south.

