Berlin remembers the victims of the Holocaust some 82 years after its first deportations devastated its Jewish community.

Crowds gathered in front of a train station in Berlin where members of Berlin's Jewish community were deported by the Nazis during WWII.

The gathering was part of a commemoration to mark that dark period of German history some 82 years ago.

A minute of silence was held for victims during the ceremony. Konrad Kutt was one of the attendees. He created a memorial next to the station- a collection of books about the Holocaust - that was destroyed by a suspected arson attack in August.

But he told Euronews that he hopes the fire at his library memorial will be a lesson for the next generation.

