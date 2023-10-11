07:45

Israel hit hundreds of 'targets' overnight in Gaza

The Israeli Defence Force said "dozens of warplanes" attacked more than "200 targets in Gaza's Al Furkan neighbourhood overnight.

It described this as the third attack in the area during the last day, during which the IDF attacked some "450 targets".

The IDF added that Israeli warplanes also hit more than 70 targets throughout Darje Tupah, which it called a "terrorist nest" for Hamas.

Banks and places the IDF says were used by Hamas to direct attacks against Israel were reportedly struck.

"The IDF will continue to act powerfully against the infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hamas, which aim terror against the State of Israel, and continues with extensive waves of attacks in the Gaza Strip even at this time," it wrote in a tweet this morning.