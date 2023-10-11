Follow our live updates on day five of the fighting between Israel and Hamas.
Summary
- 900 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, with Israel's death toll climbing to 1,200
- US President Joe Biden has redoubled his support for Israel, describing Hamas' weekend assault as an "act of sheer evil"
- A massive military build-up of Israeli forces is continuing on Gaza's border
- Israeli airstrikes are pummeling Gaza, hitting residential buildings, schools and hospitals across the besieged Palestinian enclave
- More than 260,000 have been displaced in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes, says UN
- Israeli forces say they have been attacked by Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon and shelled from Syria
- Saturday’s surprise attack by Hamas came after an upsurge in settler violence and a record number of killings of Palestinians in recent months.
12 hours of diesel left in Gaza
Approximately 300,000 litres of diesel are left in the Gaza Strip, says an official in the Palestinian enclave.
That's enough to keep Gaza's power plant running for a maximum of 12 hours.
Palestinians shot dead in Jerusalem
Two Palestinian young men were killed last night by Israeli police during confrontations in East Jerusalem.
Palestine's foreign ministry claimed Israeli forces shot directly at the men, leaving them to die without medical assistance.
Tensions are at fever pitch in the hotly disputed city.
Number killed in Gaza rises - health ministry
At least 950 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Israel began its bombing campaign on Saturday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Scenes coming out of Gaza will be difficult to cope with, warns IDF
An Israeli army spokesman has said violence in the Gaza Strip will escalate, suggesting viewers may find it hard to deal with.
In a video update, Jonathan Conricus said he hoped support for Israel would continue even once the fighting got worse.
"We hope that remains that way even when the fighting will intensify and the scenes coming out of the Gaza Strip will be more difficult to understand and cope with," he said.
With Israel massing its army on the border, fears are growing of a ground invasion of Gaza, with potentially devastating consequences for civilians.
Isreal names more fallen soldiers
The Israeli Defence Force has announced the names of 14 additional troops killed in the recent outbreak of violence with Hamas.
It said the families of these "martyrs" had been notified.
Israel hit hundreds of 'targets' overnight in Gaza
The Israeli Defence Force said "dozens of warplanes" attacked more than "200 targets in Gaza's Al Furkan neighbourhood overnight.
It described this as the third attack in the area during the last day, during which the IDF attacked some "450 targets".
The IDF added that Israeli warplanes also hit more than 70 targets throughout Darje Tupah, which it called a "terrorist nest" for Hamas.
Banks and places the IDF says were used by Hamas to direct attacks against Israel were reportedly struck.
"The IDF will continue to act powerfully against the infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hamas, which aim terror against the State of Israel, and continues with extensive waves of attacks in the Gaza Strip even at this time," it wrote in a tweet this morning.
Journalist in Gaza recounts strike
An Al Jazeera reporter in the Gaza Strip has detailed experiencing Israeli bombing.
"This is torture," wrote Maram Humaid on X this morning. "Sound of bombing are getting closer and louder. The smell of gunpowder is everywhere and the dust fills the air."
After sharing this tweet, she reported: "A huge bomb hit very close to our home without warning. I woke up to the shattered glass smashing on my head. I immediately covered my 2-month baby with my body, picked him up and ran away."
"STOP the War. We’re dying," she added.
More than 260,000 displaced in Gaza, says UN
Some 263,934 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, amid unrelenting Israeli airstrikes, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
This number is expected to increase they said in a statement.
Around half of those living in Gaza are children, with almost 40% under the age of 15, as per CIA data.
(AFP)