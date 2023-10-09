By Euronews with EVN

Turkey has been targeting Kurdish forces in Iraq and Syria after a gun and bomb attack in Ankara on October 1st

At least 20 people were killed and nearly 50 more were injured in a Turkish air raid on a Kurdish Police barracks in the province of Al Hasaka, in northeastern Syria, where Turkey has attacked dozens of points in recent days in retaliation for an attack in its territory, various sources reported today.

"A fighter jet belonging to the brutal Turkish occupation state attacked a centre of our forces in the district of Gujarat on the night of Sunday, 8 October, leading to the death of several of our troops and wounding others," said the Asayish or Kurdish Police on their X account, formerly Twitter.

Although the Syrian Kurdish security forces did not specify the number of victims, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 20 died and 50 were injured.

According to the NGO, and sources in Syria, the air attack took place after midnight against a training centre located on the outskirts of Derik. Several hospitals treated casualties.

Kurdish sources said they believed the attacks were timed to coincide with the anniversary of the capture of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader, Abdullah Öcalan, in 1998.

Turkey intensified its attacks on PKK bases in Syria and Iraq after a group affiliated with it said it was behind a suicide bomb and gun attack in Ankara on 1 October that left two police officers injured.