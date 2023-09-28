By Euronews with AFP

All the latest developments from the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine thwarts more than 30 drone attacks overnight

Ukraine said its air defence systems destroyed more than 30 drones during a Russian attack in the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv overnight.

Natalya Gumenyuk, spokesman for the southern command of the Ukrainian army, referred to the incident as "a massive attack" on Telegram.

"However, our air defence's work has been quite effective. More than 30 drones have been destroyed. More precise estimates will be provided by the Air Force," she added.

The Ukrainian General Staff said that the attack involved "39 of the Shahed-136/131 type" and that air defences had destroyed 31 of them.

Russian forces regularly target this southern region of Ukraine overlooking the Black Sea, where capital port infrastructure for maritime trade is located.

Attacks have multiplied since the abandonment of the grain deal in July, which allowed Ukraine to export its production freely.

Elsewhere, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region Sergiy Lysak accused the Russian forces of directing "almost 20 shells" overnight in the region. No injuries or casualties were immediately reported.

Pro-war Russian journalists receive pig heads

At least three Russian journalists who have publicly favoured the Russian aggression in Ukraine have received decapitated pig heads.

State media columnist Timofey Sergeitsev was the latest to receive one, joining military expert Konstantin Sivkov and TASS news agency photojournalist Mikhail Tereshchenko in the list, according to The Moscow Times.

Sergeitsev, who penned the controversial opinion piece calling for the murder of Ukrainian civilians last year, found the pig's head inside a black bag at his doorstep on Tuesday.

State-run news agency Rossiya Segodnya said a police investigation is underway to identify the senders, yet no suspects have been named yet.

All three journalists have also received death threats previously, asking to withdraw their support for the invasion of Ukraine.

Bulgaria approves more military aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria’s parliament approved Wednesday the provision of additional military aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Lawmakers voted 141-40 behind closed doors, with three abstentions, in favour of supplying Ukraine with defective Soviet-era missiles, the state-run BTA news agency reported.

"These are defective surface-to-air missiles S-300 that Bulgaria cannot repair but can be used by the Ukrainian army," Bulgaria's Defense Commission President Hristo Gadjev said.

Experts say Ukraine should be able to repair or use them as spare parts.

Bulgaria has large weapon stocks and its factories have been producing at full capacity since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

Member of the EU and NATO, yet historically and culturally close to Moscow, Bulgaria refused for months to provide any military aid to Ukraine before changing course in June, under the impetus of a new pro-European government.

The Balkan country has since decided to send around 100 armoured vehicles and will also supply ammunition for small arms from police stocks.

But the political class remains deeply divided on the subject.

The socialist opposition announced that it had boycotted the vote, castigating a "national betrayal".

President Roumen Radev has repeatedly opposed any military aid for Ukraine, fearing escalation and angering the Kremlin. He accused the government and Parliament of behaving as "donors to foreign armies" after the vote.