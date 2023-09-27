By Euronews with AP, AFP

Russian official reported killed is shown on video call

A senior Russian naval officer that Ukraine claimed to have killed in a missile strike has been seen attending an online conference.

On Monday, Ukraine claimed - without evidence - its strike on the Crimean headquarters of Russia’s navy last week killed 34 officers, including fleet commander Admiral Viktor Sokolov.

However, on Tuesday, Sokolov was seen among other senior officers attending a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The footage of the call was released by the Russian Defence Ministry. It is not clear exactly when the video was recorded.

Responding to the footage, Ukraine's special forces issued a statement on Telegram: "Since the Russians were urgently forced to publish a response with Sokolov allegedly alive, our units are clarifying the information."

Moscow claims US-UK involved in Crimea strike

Friday's Ukrainian strike on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet in Crimea was "implemented at the request of US and British intelligence services" and coordinated with them, Russian diplomacy claimed on Wednesday.

"There is not the slightest doubt that the attack was planned in advance with the use of Western intelligence assets, Nato satellite equipment, reconnaissance aircraft, and that it was implemented at the request of and in close coordination with US and British intelligence services," Russian diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Polish far-right party gains strength with anti-Ukraine stance

Ahead of parliamentary elections on 15 October, Poland's most conspicuous far-right party is performing well in polls – raising concern for the future of the country's Ukraine policy.

Confederation, which won nearly 7% of the vote four years ago, polled at 15% in the summer, raising the prospect of a third-place finish after the right-wing governing party Law and Justice(PiS) and the opposition Civic Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

This has fuelled speculation it could end up as a coalition partner in the next government with PiS. Such a scenario could push the EU and NATO even further to the political right and weaken Poland's support for the Western alliance defending Ukraine.

Supporters of the hard-right Polish party Confederation at a rally in Katowice. Czarek Sokolowski/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Responding to recent lurches in Poland's backing for Ukraine, particularly on the subject of grain shipments and weapons transfers, confederation Co-leader Krzysztof Bosak said the “myth" of a Polish-Ukrainian partnership "lies in ruins."

With Confederation making gains in the polls, Poland's government has hardened its line on aid to Ukraine in recent months, and the countries' relationship is at its lowest point since the Russian invasion.

It has banned imports of Ukrainian grain, triggering angry words and retaliation from Kyiv at the World Trade Organisation. Prime Minister Morawiecki suggested last week that the days of sending Polish weapons to Ukraine could be over.

Some EU officials have warned that Putin is reveling at the new show of Western discord at a time when Ukrainian troops are making slow gains in their counteroffensive against Russian forces, who still control a vast swath of eastern and southern Ukraine.

Russia strikes Odesa port

Russia struck the Black Sea region of Odesa in a drone barrage that damaged a warehouse, charred dozens of trucks, injured two drivers and led to the suspension of a ferry service between Romania and Ukraine, Ukrainian officials have announced.

Video shot from the Romanian side of the Danube River showed rapid bursts of Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire streaking through the night sky followed by two orange fireballs exploding near the port area.

Photos showed burned-out frames of trucks.

Romanian Border Police said ferries were anchored in Isaccea, on the Romanian shores of the Danube, due to the attacks on Ukraine. Traffic was being redirected through Galati, a Romanian town upstream.

Since the collapse of a deal under which Russia allowed ships carrying Ukrainian grain to sail from Black Sea ports, attacks on shipping infrastructure in the area have intensified. Russian warships have fired on both ports and granaries, destroying both supplies and the means of getting them out of the country to world markets suffering badly from surging food prices.