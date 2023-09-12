By Euronews

Watch Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina break down the latest on the ground from the war in Ukraine.

More than a quarter of a million Russians have voluntarily joined the armed forces in recent months, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, claiming 1,000-1,500 Russians were signing voluntary contracts to join the military every day.

Ukrainian intelligence stated that the Russian military has concentrated more than 420,000 military personnel in occupied Ukraine. This, as Ukrainian and UK military officials reported that there could be more coming.

