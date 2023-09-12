EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Putin says millions of Russian volunteers cross the border to join war in Ukraine

Russian recruits take a train at a railway station in Prudboi, in Russia’s Volgograd region, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
Russian recruits take a train at a railway station in Prudboi, in Russia’s Volgograd region, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Copyright AP/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
facebookFacebookfacebooktwitterTwittertwitterflipboardFlipboardflipboardsendSendsendredditRedditredditmessengerMessengermessengerlinkedinLinkedinlinkedinvkVKvk
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Watch Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina break down the latest on the ground from the war in Ukraine.

More than a quarter of a million Russians have voluntarily joined the armed forces in recent months, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, claiming 1,000-1,500 Russians were signing voluntary contracts to join the military every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian intelligence stated that the Russian military has concentrated more than 420,000 military personnel in occupied Ukraine. This, as Ukrainian and UK military officials reported that there could be more coming.

For more information, watch Euronews' Sasha Vakulina's full report above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Poland calls for extension to embargo on Ukraine grain to protect farmers

Ukraine war: Moscow 'targets' Black Sea ship, Poland Ukrainian grain ban, Baltics buys air defences

Ukraine war: Kyiv advances in south and east, Putin North Korea arms talks, Black Sea oil platform

Russia Mobilisation Ukraine war Russia's war in ukraine