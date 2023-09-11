By Euronews with AFP

All the latest developments from the war in Ukraine.

Russia intercepts Ukrainian drones in border region

Moscow said on Monday it shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

No casualties were reported by the Russian Defence Ministry.

Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian territory, whether close to Ukraine, on the annexed Crimean peninsula or in the capital Moscow, have increased in recent months amid the start of Kyiv’s counteroffensive in June.

Western aid workers killed in Ukraine

Two humanitarians from Canada and Spain were killed near Bakhmut on Sunday in an attack attributed to Russian troops by Kyiv.

"This Russian bombardment once again shows how close war is for all citizens of the world," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday evening, denouncing the “attack on a volunteer vehicle by Russian terrorists."

The victims are the Spaniard Emma Igual and Canadian Anthony Ihnat, who worked for the NGO Road to Relief. Igual, 32, was its director and co-founder.

Their vehicle suffered a direct hit, overturned and caught fire on Saturday morning in Chassive Yar, eastern Ukraine, according to the NGO.

Two other volunteers, German Ruben Mawick, and Swed Johan Mathias Thyr were “hospitalised” in a stable condition, after being “injured by shrapnel and burns,” it added.

The aid workers were heading to Bakhmut to assess the needs of civilians "caught in the crossfire" in the town of Ivanivske.

“All my love and support in these difficult times to the family and loved ones of… Emma Igual,” wrote the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on X, formerly Twitter.

“Spain stands alongside its humanitarian workers who, through their dedication, put their lives in danger for others."

Landslide victory for Putin's party in annexed Ukraine elections

Moscow claimed on Sunday evening that the political party of the Russian president won elections organised in annexed territories of Ukraine, securing more than 70% of the vote.

The elections were deemed "illegal" by Kyiv and its Western allies, amid widespread allegations of rigging.

Russia's Central Election Commission said Sunday evening that Vladimir Putin's United Russia party came first in regional elections in four territories seized from Ukraine.

With these votes, heled between Friday and Sunday, Moscow is trying tolegitimise its annexation of Ukrainian territoryin the east and south, strongly condemned by the West.

In September 2022, Russia announced it had annexed Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Lugansk, following "referendums" not recognized by the International community.

Some of these territories it only partially controls, amid fierce fighting as Ukraine launches its counter offensive.