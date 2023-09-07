‘Mass killing’ attended by UK police turns out to be yoga class

In a false alarm for the ages, police officers attended a call to a class being held at a cafe in the north of England, mistakenly believing it to be the site of a mass murder.

It was a yoga session that participants won't soon forget.

A group of fitness fans in Chapel St Leonards, Lincolnshire were minding their own business on Wednesday evening, 6 September, when their relaxing session was abruptly interrupted by police.

The reason? They'd been alerted by a passerby, apparently concerned about seeing 'bodies' lying on the ground.

According to the Seascape Cafe where the class took place, the person who raised the alarm mistook the yogis for victims of a killing and therefore notified the police, who quickly arrived in large numbers.

Posting about the incident on their Facebook page, workers at the beachside cafe wrote: "If any one [sic] heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonard's at 9:30pm last night then please be reassured".

They thanked the local police force and continued: "Dear General Public, please be mindful that the Observatory has lots of Yoga classes happening in the evenings. We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs".

Authorities confirmed the call was made at 20:56 BST "with good intentions", saying, "officers attended, we're happy to report everyone was safe and well".