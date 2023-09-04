Record rainfall in Spain leads to deaths and travel chaos

Record levels of rain have fallen in Spain causing the deaths of at least two people and leading to travel chaos.

At least two people have died and one person is missing after flooding in the centre of Spain caused by a Story DANA.

In the Madrid Region, emergency teams had to step up efforts to help drivers and residents affected.

The torrential rains of DANA "Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos," (isolated high-level depression) have caused disruption to air, rail and road transport.

A red alert was declared on Sunday and the population was urged to stay in their homes. More rain is expected on Monday.

In places like the tourist city of Toledo, so much water fell that small waterfalls formed in areas with stairs.

Madrid was not the only region affected by the rain storm. Firefighters in Catalonia released aerial images which show large flooded areas.

A dozen people were rescued from their vehicles and there were road and train closures.

Officials have said the record for rainfall in Madrid from 1972 of 87 litres per square metre would most likely be broken.

The Spanish soccer league said it postponed Atletico Madrid’s home game with Sevilla after considering the warnings from the weather service and the recommendation of Madrid’s municipal government.

The forecast of intense rain comes after Spain endured an intense heat wave and persistent high temperatures in August.