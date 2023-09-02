Femicides in France are up - despite attempts to quell the problem

By Euronews with AFP

A new study has found that 118 women were killed in 2022 and comes just days after a 42-year-old woman was attacked and killed in broad daylight in the Alpine village of La croix de la Rochette.

A report published on Saturday by France’s Ministry of the Interior has revealed that the number of women killed by their spouse or ex-spouse in France in 2022 is almost stable compared to the previous year with 118 femicides recorded, four fewer than in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The publication doesn’t comment on this year’s rates, though, and France had already seen its 77th femicide of this year, before September began.

The 42-year-old woman, a police officer, was killed by machete by her former husband on Thursday.

He was arrested on Friday and placed into police custody as part of an investigation into ‘assassination’.

On 26 August, a man suspected of having killed his lover in Val-de-Marne was imprisoned for violence resulting in death without the intention of causing it.

He was already known for his acts of domestic violence.

On average in France, a woman is killed by her partner or ex-partner every three days.

Statistically, the victims are most often of French nationality, aged 30 to 49 and tend to be unemployed.

Of the 118 femicides reported in 2022, 37 women had already suffered violence at the hands of their spouse or ex-spouse before their death.