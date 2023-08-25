By Euronews Bulgaria

Euronews spoke to villagers who returned to their homes in Greece after wildfires burned through the region.

The situation in northern Greece is gradually returning to normal after devastating wildfires swept through the area, but many of the residents around Alexandroupolis continue to worry about the fires' consequences.

In Avas, some of the town's residents have returned to see if their homes survived the blaze. Among them is Apostolos, whose house was one of the eight destroyed by the fire.

"All around the village, there was fire. My house was totally burnt," he told Euronews.

Apostolos says he does not know what he will do now, but he will follow the guidelines of the local government.

The region's authorities are also grappling with the aftermath of the wildfires, which have been described as the EU's largest on record.

"It has been so difficult for us," Giorgios, the mayor of Avas, said. "The fire was everywhere, it had covered all corners of the village. We ordered an immediate evacuation of the residents."

Traffic in the area has now been restored. The Alexandroupolis Motor Transport Control has also lifted a curfew in northeastern Greece.

Meanwhile, hundreds of volunteers and firefighters from several European countries, including Bulgaria, are working around the clock to tackle the remaining wildfires.

