The week in pictures: fires, football and F-16s

The best pictures from across Europe this week.

Europe is still ploughing through its summer of extreme weather, with many areas enduring punishing heat and even wildfires while the second named storm of the year, Betty, blew in from the west. And with athletes duking it out in Hungary, the continent's top teams fought through the last stages of the Women's World Cup. All the while, the war in Ukraine wore on – and the UK sentenced its worst serial killer of children in modern times, neonatal nurse Lucy Letby.