The Eurozone economy grew by 0.3% in the second quarter of the year according to a flash estimate by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, on Wednesday.

In the first quarter of 2023, GDP had remained stable in the euro area and had increased by 0.2% in the EU. The bloc’s GDP rate is up by 0.6% compared with Q2 in 2022.

Meanwhile, employment in the euro area is up by 0.2% in the second quarter, marking a 1.5% increase compared with the Q2 last year.

