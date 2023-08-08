Anarchist group aiming to 'destroy the state' dismantled in Italy

Members of the outfit - which spread a "clandestine publication" - were charged with "terrorism", said prosecutors.

Four members of an Italian anarchist group have been arrested on terror-related charges, the Genoa prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday.

Five others were placed under judicial control by authorities in the northwestern city, with prosecutors believing the group was linked to foreign anarchist movements, reported AFP.

Police dismantled the outfit, which prosecutors claimed was dedicated "to the dissemination of a clandestine publication... appearing twice a month."

They called this journal "the main instrument for the promotion and dissemination of the most intransigent anarchist discourse" in a press release.

Nine suspects, aged between 27 and 56, were charged with "instigating and advocating terrorism".

Their group is linked to the Fédération Anarchiste Informelle (FAI), which promotes "direct action" with the objective of "destroying the state", according to prosecutors.

The FAI - founded in 2003 - is considered by the Italian authorities as a threat, but it was taken off the EU official terror list in 2010.

Opposing both the current capitalist order and the far-left, the group has previously claimed responsibility for sending a letter containing a bullet to the former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, as well as parcel bombs to the embassies of Switzerland and Chile in Italy.

One of the last major actions of Italian anarchist circles dates back to 2012 when two men attacked the CEO of Ansaldo Nucleare, a subsidiary of the Italian defence giant Finmeccanica, injuring his legs.

The FAI explained at the time it wanted to denounce the role of the company in the nuclear sector and avenge anarchists imprisoned in Greece.

One of the nine suspects involved in the crackdown announced on Tuesday was in contact with a perpetrator of this attack, Alfredo Cospito, police said.

Considered to be the leader of a separate group of anarchist militants behind the parcel bombs and threats in 2010, he was sentenced to thirty years in prison.

In their publication, the anarchists advocated "hitting human targets", "sharpening the knives" to "bring back fear", "destroy[ing] the state and authority" and "attack[ing] the whole chain of production and sale of arms".