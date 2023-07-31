Inflation in the 20-country eurozone dropped to 5.3% in July, while GDP grew by 0.3% in the second quarter of 2023.

Europe's economy is showing signs of resilience, according to data published Monday by Eurostat, the EU statistical office.

Inflation in the eurozone dropped to 5.3% in July, its lowest level since January 2022, and down from 5.5% in the previous month.

But core inflation, which provides a more accurate estimate of underlying price pressures, remained unchanged at 5.5%.

The drop in inflation is in line with previous economic forecasts but remains well above the 2% target of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Last week, the ECB increased interest rates for the ninth consecutive time to their highest levels in 23 years, in a bid to bring inflation under control.

Meanwhile, new data shows that the eurozone's economy grew 0.3% in the second quarter, more than previously expected. GDP in the 27-member EU bloc remained stable.

Germany, considered the union's economic powerhouse, appears to have come out of its recession, eking out 0.0% growth.

