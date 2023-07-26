Follow Euronews' live coverage of violent fires that have killed, sparked mass evacuations and destroyed homes in several countries.
Summary
- Wildfires are sweeping through Greece, Italy, France, Croatia, Turkey, Algeria and Tunisia
- 40 people have reportedly been killed by the blazes, mostly in Algeria
- Fires are continuing to spread by high winds and searing temperatures, though they have been extinguished in places
- A Greek airforce plane dropping water on a blaze on the island of Evia crashed on Tuesday, killing both pilots
- Some tourist flights to affected areas have been cancelled
- As the south burns, intense storms have hit northern Italy
'Explosive' fires in Canary Islands beaten back
Wildfires that broke out this Tuesday in the highlands of Gran Canaria have not caused damage to homes or infrastructure, says the local fire service.
Efforts to control the blaze proved successful and its progression now "looks pretty good", according to firefighter coordinator Carlos Velázquez.
He initially feared the flames would get out of hand and spread very quickly due to "flying ashes", after their "explosive" start.
At the moment, the fire is making little progress and a large part of its perimeter is under control, explained the firefighter.
The weather forecasts are "very positive", he added.
The island's head of emergencies recalled that two roads leading to the summit of the island have been closed, with the intention of "shielding" it and preventing the population from accessing the area.
Greece heat expected to rise even further
After a brief respite on Monday, a new heatwave started in Greece on Tuesday.
Temperatures of 42°C were recorded in the centre and south. Yet, they will rise again on Wednesday "up to" 45°C in these regions before dropping down 5°C, according to the Greek national meteorological service, EMY.
Europe heatwave: Some of common myths debunked
Despite heat records being broken around the globe, misinformation about extreme weather is still circulating online.
Europe has been gripped by a scorching heatwave this summer, especially in countries such as Spain, Greece and Italy. In mid-July, Rome experienced its most sweltering weather on record: 42°C.
Yet, certain social media users have been trying to cast doubt that this record-breaking temperature has anything to do with climate change.
Read in full:
Three dead in Sicily's 'devastating' fire
Three elderly people on the Italian island of Sicily have been killed by horrific wildfires, according to its regional president.
The burnt remains of a couple in their 70s were discovered in their charred home on the outskirts of Palermo, the regional capital, local media reported.
Another woman in her late 80s died near Palermo province after an ambulance was unable to reach her due to fires in the area.
Italian firefighters said they battled nearly 1,400 fires between Sunday and Tuesday, including 650 in Sicily and 390 in Calabria. In this southern mainland region, a bedridden 98-year-old man was killed as fire consumed his home.
More wildfire hell, warns Greek PM
Greece's Prime Minister has warned of at least 48 hours more of wildfire hell throughout the country, as temperatures are set to hit their peak on Wednesday.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis told ministers on Tuesday the next few days would be difficult but that conditions could possibly improve after Thursday.
"All of us are standing guard," he said. "In the face of what the entire planet is facing, especially the Mediterranean which is a climate change hot-spot, there is no magical defence mechanism."
The high temperatures in Greece are set to rise through Wednesday to exceed 44°C in some areas, with Rhodes and Corfu experiencing some of the worst of the extreme weather.
Turkey
In Turkey, authorities evacuated a dozen homes and a hospital as a precaution on Tuesday.
Wildfires are raging through a rugged forest area near the Mediterranean resort of Kemer, in Antalya province.
Another wildfire in the western province of Manisa, was brought under control a day after it burnt at least 14 homes.
Croatia
In Croatia, flames came within 12 km of the medieval town of Dubrovnik late on Tuesday.
France
Firefighters fought in overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday a virulent fire threatening three villages in Haute-Corse, south Corsica.
The fires were close to three villages, Corbara, Pigna and Santa-Reparata-Di-Balagna.
Parts of two hamlets have "many sensitive points, dwellings, religious points", according to the firefighters.
Some 130 hectares of vegetation have already been ravaged by the flames according to a latest assessment.
You might also like
Hot Topic
Learn more about