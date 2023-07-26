11:39

'Explosive' fires in Canary Islands beaten back

Wildfires that broke out this Tuesday in the highlands of Gran Canaria have not caused damage to homes or infrastructure, says the local fire service.

Efforts to control the blaze proved successful and its progression now "looks pretty good", according to firefighter coordinator Carlos Velázquez.

He initially feared the flames would get out of hand and spread very quickly due to "flying ashes", after their "explosive" start.

At the moment, the fire is making little progress and a large part of its perimeter is under control, explained the firefighter.

The weather forecasts are "very positive", he added.

The island's head of emergencies recalled that two roads leading to the summit of the island have been closed, with the intention of "shielding" it and preventing the population from accessing the area.