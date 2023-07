As part of International Dog Day, which has been celebrated in Mexico since 2012, an animal care agency in Mexico City held a fair to promote the health of our four-legged friends.

Its general director, Carlos Esquivel, says offering medical services and vaccination schedules for free or at a reduced cost, helps raise awareness about caring for pets and animals.

The latest figures show that 57 per cent of Mexican households share their space with a dog and 19 per cent have a cat.