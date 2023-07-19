Russia announces President Vladimir Putin will not attend a BRICS nations summit in South Africa
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
- Copyright Alexander Kazakov/Sputnik
By Euronews with AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a BRICS nations summit in South Africa in August, the country's presidency said on Wednesday, ending months of speculation.
Hot Topic
Learn more about
Ukraine war