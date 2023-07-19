EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Russia announces President Vladimir Putin will not attend a BRICS nations summit in South Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Copyright Alexander Kazakov/Sputnik
By Euronews  with AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a BRICS nations summit in South Africa in August, the country's presidency said on Wednesday, ending months of speculation.

