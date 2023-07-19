Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. - Copyright Alexander Kazakov/Sputnik

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. - Copyright Alexander Kazakov/Sputnik

By Euronews with AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a BRICS nations summit in South Africa in August, the country's presidency said on Wednesday, ending months of speculation.

Share this article Share

Tweet

Share

send

Share

Tweet

Share

send

More Hide Share

Send

Share

Share

Share

Send

Share

Share

Hot Topic

Learn more about

Ukraine war