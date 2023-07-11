EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Volcano near Iceland's capital erupts for third time in two years

Smoke from a volcano in Iceland
By Euronews  with agencies

A volcano near Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, has erupted for the third time in two years, but officials say there is no immediate danger to people or flights from the city.

A volcano has erupted near Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, following intense earthquake activity in the area over the past week.

Local media footage showed a massive cloud of smoke rising from the ground, as well as a substantial flow of lava.

But officials at the country’s meteorological office (IMO) have described the eruption as “small” and say there is no direct hazard to people in the region at the moment.

Reykjanes Peninsula, an area south-west of Iceland’s capital, is a volcanic and seismic hotspot. It’s the third time in two years that lava has gushed out of the volcano.

Prior to the three eruptions, the volcanic system had remained inactive for more than 6,000 years.

The IMO says no ash has been emitted for the moment and there has been no disruption reported at the country’s main airport.

