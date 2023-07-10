EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Uzbekistan says incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has won a new term

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Copyright Uzbekistan's Presidential Press Office via AP
By Euronews  with agencies

Uzbekistan says incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has overwhelmingly won a new term in office after calling a snap poll.

Uzbekistan's Central Election Commission, citing preliminary results, said on Monday that President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been re-elected with 87.1% of the vote.

He was widely expected to win a third term after calling the snap presidential poll which took place on Sunday.

This followed a constitutional referendum earlier this year which paved the way for him to serve two more presidential terms. It also increased the mandate from five to seven years.

The 65-year-old leader has opened up the tightly controlled former Soviet republic to foreign investment and tourism, but there is still little political freedom in the country.

Presidential elections Early election Uzbekistan