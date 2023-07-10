By Euronews with AFP

Rutte said he would remain in office on an interim basis until the general election, which the Dutch electoral council says will not take place until mid-November at the earliest.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says he will step down from politics after this autumn's snap general election, a decision that marks the career end of the longest-serving head of government in Dutch history.

Rutte, who has led four coalition governments since 2010, announced the collapse of his current four-party coalition on Friday, following internal disputes over the tightening of Dutch asylum policy.

"On the occasion of the investiture of a new government after the elections, I will leave politics," he told parliament on Monday.

He also made it clear that he would not head the list for his centre-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD).

But Rutte faces a vote in parliament later today, with the opposition seeking to unseat him as interim prime minister.

Two left-wing opposition parties and Geert Wilders' far-right Party for Freedom have tabled a motion of no confidence in Rutte.

To succeed, the motion must be supported by at least one of the four parties in Rutte's coalition.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo paid tribute to Rutte in a Tweet, stating: "Thanks for everything, Mark. Not only the Netherlands is going to miss you."