Police at the scene in Wimbledon are not treating the event as a terrorist incident.

An eight-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into a girls' primary school in Wimbledon, in southwest London Thursday morning.

In a press conference held outside the school, chief paramedic Dr John Martin from the London Ambulance Service says 16 people were being treated for injuries. Some of the victims are in critical condition.

A woman in her forties driving the car has been arrested for dangerous driving.

It was the last day of school before the summer holidays.

The Metropolitan Police are not treating the tragedy as a terrorism-related incident, Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland told reporters.

The crash occurred nearly two kilometres away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the world-famous Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Police have extended a large cordon around the school and television pictures from overhead showed the car up against the wall of the building.