By Euronews with wires

The El Niño phenomenon is underway and will be "at least moderate" in strength, according to the World Meteorological Organisation

A new Update from the WMO forecasts that there is a 90 per cent probability of the El Niño event continuing during the second half of 2023.

It is expected to be at least of moderate strength.

“The onset of El Niño will greatly increase the likelihood of breaking temperature records and triggering more extreme heat in many parts of the world and in the ocean,” WMO Secretary-General Professor Petteri Taalas said.

“The declaration of an El Niño by WMO is the signal to governments around the world to mobilise preparations to limit the impacts on our health, our ecosystems and our economies.

“Early warnings and anticipatory action of extreme weather events associated with this major climate phenomenon are vital to save lives and livelihoods.”