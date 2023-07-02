In pictures: Vilnius Pride 2023

By Joshua Askew
Here are some of the best photos from Lithuania's biggest LGBT+ event.
Lithuania’s annual Pride happened on Saturday, with thousands of demonstrators marching through the capital, Vilnius.
The rainbow-studded event was upbeat and loud, but the small Baltic country's LBGT+ community face many issues.
Lithuania is yet to legalise same-sex marriage or civil partnerships, with negative attitudes towards homosexuality firmly entrenched in the population.
Euronews was there in Vilnius to photograph the day.