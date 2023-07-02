EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
In pictures: Vilnius Pride 2023

A sign displayed on the Pride bus, Vilnius Pride 2023.
A sign displayed on the Pride bus, Vilnius Pride 2023. Copyright Josh Askew
By Joshua Askew

Here are some of the best photos from Lithuania's biggest LGBT+ event.

Lithuania’s annual Pride happened on Saturday, with thousands of demonstrators marching through the capital, Vilnius.

The rainbow-studded event was upbeat and loud, but the small Baltic country's LBGT+ community face many issues.  

Lithuania is yet to legalise same-sex marriage or civil partnerships, with negative attitudes towards homosexuality firmly entrenched in the population. 

Euronews was there in Vilnius to photograph the day. 

Josh Askew
Two protesters clad in pink fluffy outfits.Josh Askew
Josh Askew
A poster reading Let's Go Lesbians at Vilnius PrideJosh Askew
Josh Askew
Demonstrators from Iraq joined the march.Josh Askew
Josh Askew
Police guard an anti-LGBT+ counterprotest at Vilnius Pride 2023.Josh Askew
Josh Askew
Demonstrators pile into Cathedral Square in central Vilnius.Josh Askew
Josh Askew
A sign displayed on the Pride busJosh Askew
Josh Askew
Two demonstrators look on at anti-LGBT protesters, who were shouting.Josh Askew
Josh Askew
Anti-LGBT protestersJosh Askew
Josh Askew
Protesters march down Gediminas Avenue in central Vilnius.Josh Askew
Josh Askew
A group of pro-Pride demonstrators.Josh Askew

