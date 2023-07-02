In pictures: Vilnius Pride 2023

Here are some of the best photos from Lithuania's biggest LGBT+ event.

Lithuania’s annual Pride happened on Saturday, with thousands of demonstrators marching through the capital, Vilnius.

The rainbow-studded event was upbeat and loud, but the small Baltic country's LBGT+ community face many issues.

Lithuania is yet to legalise same-sex marriage or civil partnerships, with negative attitudes towards homosexuality firmly entrenched in the population.

Euronews was there in Vilnius to photograph the day.

Two protesters clad in pink fluffy outfits. Josh Askew

A poster reading Let's Go Lesbians at Vilnius Pride Josh Askew

Demonstrators from Iraq joined the march. Josh Askew

Police guard an anti-LGBT+ counterprotest at Vilnius Pride 2023. Josh Askew

Demonstrators pile into Cathedral Square in central Vilnius. Josh Askew

A sign displayed on the Pride bus Josh Askew

Two demonstrators look on at anti-LGBT protesters, who were shouting. Josh Askew

Anti-LGBT protesters Josh Askew

Protesters march down Gediminas Avenue in central Vilnius. Josh Askew