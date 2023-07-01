Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against proposed judicial reform

Protests against the government's proposal to reform the judiciary have gained more momentum in Israel.

As they entered their 26th week on Saturday tens of thousands of people protested across the country.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies in the coalition government say the reforms are necessary to rein in the judiciary which they say intervenes too much.

They want to see more powers given to elected officials, including themselves.

Meanwhile Netanyahu is on trial for corruption.

The proposals sparked a protest movement that draws tens of thousands each Saturday.

During the height of the crisis they blocked major roads and stopped trains, succeeding at one point in forcing Netanyahu to be airlifted to the airport for an overseas trip rather than drive.