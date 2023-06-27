Romania's Sibiu Festival takes place with dancing, music and theatre

The annual Sibiu International Theatre Festival is set to be one of the biggest ever with dancing, music and theatre from many countries taking part

For the people of Sibiu in Romania there will not be much opportunity to sleep this week as the 30th edition of the Sibiu International Theatre Festival takes place with music and street performances from dawn until dusk.

Dance, music and lots of colour are in abundance and Sibiu is more lively than ever for the annual event.

Street performances fascinate Sibiu inhabitants and tourists alike. Compagnie Off from France brought huge wheels of light, up to seven metres high, which rolled down the streets among the spectators.

During the day there were displays and entertainment for the children including a visit by the Pied Piper of Hamelin who has come to rid the town of rats. However, these oversized rodents did not give up easily; they rummaged through the drains for their relatives and got into a conversation with the spectators.

Hundreds of performances take place at the Sibiu Theatre Festival. As well as street entertainment, there are events in dozens of theatres, churches and historical sites. A quarter of the performances take place outdoors.

The artists of the Vienna theatre will perform the show - 'Dorian Gray.' The Queen of Flamenco will also come to the Festival.

Visitors can also expect performances by companies from the United States, Japan, and China, as well as from many French-speaking countries.​

The ten-day International Theatre Festival takes place from June 23 to July 2.