The phenomenon is known as pink-washing, when companies or brands seem attentive to LGBTQ+ issues during Pride, but they're not for the rest of the year.

During Pride month, companies across Europe are wrapping themselves in rainbow colours to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

But a new survey finds that up to 75% of people in Britain believe that brands engaging with Pride are doing so more because they are "trying to maintain a positive public image for themselves" rather than because they "have a sincere desire to show support for the LGBTQ+ community."

And just 7% of people in Britain think companies are being sincere in their support for the queer community.

The figures are even starker when we look at just the data from LGBTQ+ people in Britain: 79% think companies are supporting Pride events for PR reasons, while just 12% think they are being sincere in their efforts.

The survey was carried out in early June for YouGov, and questioned 5,988 people, representative of the general population, including 480 LGBTQ+ people.