Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces retirement from football

By Euronews with AP

AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has announced his retirement from football after a season plagued with injuries.

Veteran AC Milan forward, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his immediate retirement from soccer on Sunday, bringing an end to a trophy-laden career at some of Europe's top clubs.

After being feted by the San Siro crowd following his team's 3-1 win over Hellas Verona in their season finale on Sunday, the 41-year-old Swedish striker said he was saying goodbye to football but not his fans.

Ibhahimovic’s contract with Milan expires at the end of June and it will not be renewed following a season plagued by injuries.

He has spent most of the season on the sidelines due to an injury and played just four times for Milan, prompting him to end what has been a remarkable career.

Ibrahimovic arrived for his second spell with the Italian club in early 2020 and helped them to win the Serie A title again last season.

The Swede scored 93 goals in 163 appearances over two spells at Milan. He remains his country’s all-time top scorer with 62 goals in 121 matches,

Ibrahimovic quit the national team after Euro 2016 but returned in 2021 for their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.