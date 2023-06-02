By Euronews with AP

A railroad ministry spokesperson said 10 to 12 coaches of one train derailed before being hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction.

Two passenger trains collided in India's Odisha State on Friday, killing several dozens of people, and injuring hundreds. Many remain trapped in the wreckage.

Media reports on Friday night suggested over 50 people had died and over 500 were hurt.

Amitabh Sharma, a railroad ministry spokesperson, said 10 to 12 coaches of one train derailed, and debris from some of the mangled coaches fell onto a nearby track. It was hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction.

Up to three coaches of the second train also derailed.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his solidarity with the victims and assured that rescue operations were underway.

According to the region's top bureaucrat, Pradeep Jena, nearly 500 police officers and rescuers were dispatched to the scene, with 75 ambulances and buses.

Rescuers were attempting to free 200 people feared trapped in the wreckage, said D.B. Shinde, administrator of the state's Balasore district.

An investigation has been launched to determine to cause of the accident.

Despite government efforts to improve rail safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, the largest train network under one management in the world.