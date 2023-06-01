Europe inflation rate takes positive turn dropping to 6.1%

By Euronews

Europe's inflation rate took a positive turn with a significant drop to 6.1%, but prices are still posing a pinch to shoppers who are yet to see real easing on the cost of food and other necessities

The annual figure in May eased from 7% in April for the 20 countries that use the euro currency, the European Union’s statistical agency Eurostat said Thursday.

It was a welcome sign that the explosion in price increases - which peaked in record double digits last October - is heading in the right direction.

But economists warned that it will be many months before disgruntled consumers see more normal levels of inflation reflected on price tags in shops.

