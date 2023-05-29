Russia's top diplomat made the comments as ethnic Serbs tried to violently storm a public building in northern Kosovo.

Sergei Lavrov has said rising tensions in Kosovo may lead to a "huge explosion" in the heart of Europe.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Russian Foreign Minister said the situation was "alarming" and warned of a major eruption in the Balkans.

Ethnic Serbs clashed with police in northern Kosovo on Monday as they tried to prevent a newly-elected ethnic Albanian mayor from entering office.

The violence was the latest in a string of incidents, which have sent regional tensions soaring. Serbia put its army on full alert last week, moving its units closer to the Kosovo border.

Kosovo declared independence from old foe Serbia in 2008. Belgrade refuses to recognise the sovereignty of the Albanian-majority country to this day, though a majority of EU and NATO states do.

Both Washington and Brussels have stepped up efforts to help solve the Kosovo-Serbia dispute, fearing further instability in Europe amid the war in Ukraine.

The EU has made it clear to both Serbia and Kosovo they must normalise relations to advance in joining the bloc.

Ethnic Serbs form a majority in northern Kosovo, the epicentre of tensions.

On Monday, Kosovan police and the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) were seen guarding municipality buildings in Zvecan, Leposavic, Zubin Potok and Mitrovica, four areas in the north that held early elections last month.

They were largely boycotted by ethnic Serbs, with only Albanians elected to mayoral posts.

Police said Serbs gathered early in the morning at three of the buildings. In Zvecan, they tried to enter violently to take over the seat of power.

Police responded with tear gas, a statement said.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic criticised how international actors were handling events in Kosovo, claiming KFOR is “not protecting the people".

"They are protecting the usurpers,” she said in reference to the new mayors.

“But we must protect the peace. Peace is all we have,” Brnabic added.

On Sunday evening, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, US and EU again issued a statement warning "all parties against other threats or actions which could impact on a safe and secure environment, including freedom of movement, and that could inflame tensions or promote conflict.”